Currys PC World owner slashes 800 jobs amid management overhaul

4 August 2020, 11:43 | Updated: 4 August 2020, 11:49

Currys PC World owner to cut 800 jobs
Currys PC World owner to cut 800 jobs. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Retailer Dixons Carphone plans to slash around 800 jobs as it changes the way its stores are managed to focus on customer service.

The company, which owns Currys PC World, said it had started to consult with some of its staff as it removes some roles from its stores.

Dixons said it would "create a flatter management structure" by taking away "business adviser roles in stores without a business hub".

It said the changes will make it easier for customers to shop in its stores.

Dixons Carphone chief operating officer Mark Allsop said: "We remain committed to our stores as part of an omnichannel future, where we offer the best of online and stores to our customers.

"As part of this, we want to empower our store leadership teams, create a flatter management structure and make it easy for our customers to shop with us, however they choose.

"This proposal will ensure in-store roles are focused on giving a seamless customer experience and exceptional service across all our customer channels, whether online or in-store.

"Sadly, this proposal means we have now entered into consultation with some of our store colleagues. This was not an easy decision and we'll do everything possible to look after those colleagues we can't find new roles for, financially and otherwise."

The firm said the move was part of a major restructuring plan

