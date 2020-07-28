'Luxury' north London flat with swimming pool instead of living room on sale for £1.2m

28 July 2020, 15:51 | Updated: 28 July 2020, 15:53

The "luxury" flat boasts a private swimming pool in its basement
The "luxury" flat boasts a private swimming pool in its basement. Picture: Zoopla
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A "one of a kind" north London flat that features a swimming pool but no living room is on sale for £1.2 million.

The "luxury" two double bedroom flat can be found on Hornsey Road in Upper Holloway and has already jumped up in price by £200,000 on the online property website Zoopla.

Inside, a prospective buyer can find two bathrooms, two reception rooms and the aforementioned bedrooms, but surprisingly, no living room.

Instead, if going for a viewing one might be inclined to bring their swim shorts or a bikini to try out the two surprise features: a private swimming pool and a sauna.

Pictures posted on the listing show a multi-levelled basement that boasts the two main selling points plus a kitchenette, shower room, seating area with folding glass doors and a toilet.

Climbing the spiral staircase, a viewer will find an open-plan reception room with a kitchen, two double bedrooms, a walk-in wardrobe, a bathroom with overhead shower and a small patio area.

The north London flat also features a sauna
The north London flat also features a sauna. Picture: Zoopla
The shower room next to the sauna
The shower room next to the sauna. Picture: Zoopla

However, the size of the feature pool is unclear and there is no detail of the property's square footage.

Nonetheless, the "one of a kind" listing has left social media users baffled.

Alice Beverton-Palmer wrote on Twitter: "A two-bed flat in Holloway with a SWIMMING POOL is indeed ** one of A kind! ** what the f***."

She added: "I need to know the lunatic who built this and the story behind it."

Another user named Cass, who was puzzled by the interior, responded: "The armchairs are sending me."

Ms Beverton-Palmer replied: "None of it makes any sense! There’s also an sitting room above with chairs arranged round a window that looks down on the pool."

Another raised the issue of how the flat might smell, writing: "Just imagine how much it must stink of chlorine!"

Johnny Chiodini claimed to have visited the listing with a view to renting it.

He wrote on Twitter: "I HAVE BEEN IN THIS FLAT. I went to view it to possibly rent it.

"There was no access to the downstairs so it just had a window onto someone else's pool which, at the time, was drained and had an armchair in it. It was f*****g bizarre.

"We did not rent it."

One of the reception areas
One of the reception areas. Picture: Zoopla
A full view of the flat's basement
A full view of the flat's basement. Picture: Zoopla

The listing, which can be found on Zoopla here, describes the "luxurious" flat's interior as "immaculate throughout."

It reads: "One of a kind! Luxury two double bedroom flat with private swimming pool! The basement of the split level apartment comprises of a luxury private swimming pool, sauna, shower, seating area with folding glass doors, kitchenette, and w/c.

"After climbing the spiral staircase you arrive at a good-sized open-plan reception room with kitchen, two double bedrooms, walk-in wardrobe, bathroom with shower overhead, and small patio.

"The property is immaculate throughout and truly is, one of a kind!

One of the bedrooms next to the outside patio area
One of the bedrooms next to the outside patio area. Picture: Zoopla
One of the listing's kitchenettes
One of the listing's kitchenettes. Picture: Zoopla

"Both Archway Tube N19 and Finsbury Park Tube N4 are located under a mile walk from the flat, and both offer a plethora of travel options and local amenities."

The web page has been visited nearly 34,000 times since it was listed.

Meanwhile, the average estimated value for a flat in N19 is £451,786, according to Zoopla, a decrease of more than £32,000 over the past year.

Council tax for the flat comes at £225 per month, while the mortgage would cost an estimated £4,244 per month, according to "available third party data."

