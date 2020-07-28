'Luxury' north London flat with swimming pool instead of living room on sale for £1.2m
28 July 2020, 15:51 | Updated: 28 July 2020, 15:53
A "one of a kind" north London flat that features a swimming pool but no living room is on sale for £1.2 million.
The "luxury" two double bedroom flat can be found on Hornsey Road in Upper Holloway and has already jumped up in price by £200,000 on the online property website Zoopla.
Inside, a prospective buyer can find two bathrooms, two reception rooms and the aforementioned bedrooms, but surprisingly, no living room.
Instead, if going for a viewing one might be inclined to bring their swim shorts or a bikini to try out the two surprise features: a private swimming pool and a sauna.
Pictures posted on the listing show a multi-levelled basement that boasts the two main selling points plus a kitchenette, shower room, seating area with folding glass doors and a toilet.
Climbing the spiral staircase, a viewer will find an open-plan reception room with a kitchen, two double bedrooms, a walk-in wardrobe, a bathroom with overhead shower and a small patio area.
Read more: Madame Tussauds and London Eye to welcome back tourists
Read more: London Resort - public urged to have say on £3.5bn 'UK Disneyland' plan
However, the size of the feature pool is unclear and there is no detail of the property's square footage.
Nonetheless, the "one of a kind" listing has left social media users baffled.
Alice Beverton-Palmer wrote on Twitter: "A two-bed flat in Holloway with a SWIMMING POOL is indeed ** one of A kind! ** what the f***."
She added: "I need to know the lunatic who built this and the story behind it."
Another user named Cass, who was puzzled by the interior, responded: "The armchairs are sending me."
Ms Beverton-Palmer replied: "None of it makes any sense! There’s also an sitting room above with chairs arranged round a window that looks down on the pool."
None of it makes any sense! There’s also an sitting room above with chairs arranged round a window that looks down on the pool: pic.twitter.com/RCquapUcJ2— Alice Beverton-Palmer (@alice) July 27, 2020
Another raised the issue of how the flat might smell, writing: "Just imagine how much it must stink of chlorine!"
Johnny Chiodini claimed to have visited the listing with a view to renting it.
He wrote on Twitter: "I HAVE BEEN IN THIS FLAT. I went to view it to possibly rent it.
"There was no access to the downstairs so it just had a window onto someone else's pool which, at the time, was drained and had an armchair in it. It was f*****g bizarre.
"We did not rent it."
Read more: Lib Dem Siobhan Benita drops out of delayed London Mayor race
Read more: Met police dealing with 23 illegal music events each day in London
The listing, which can be found on Zoopla here, describes the "luxurious" flat's interior as "immaculate throughout."
It reads: "One of a kind! Luxury two double bedroom flat with private swimming pool! The basement of the split level apartment comprises of a luxury private swimming pool, sauna, shower, seating area with folding glass doors, kitchenette, and w/c.
"After climbing the spiral staircase you arrive at a good-sized open-plan reception room with kitchen, two double bedrooms, walk-in wardrobe, bathroom with shower overhead, and small patio.
"The property is immaculate throughout and truly is, one of a kind!
"Both Archway Tube N19 and Finsbury Park Tube N4 are located under a mile walk from the flat, and both offer a plethora of travel options and local amenities."
The web page has been visited nearly 34,000 times since it was listed.
Meanwhile, the average estimated value for a flat in N19 is £451,786, according to Zoopla, a decrease of more than £32,000 over the past year.
Council tax for the flat comes at £225 per month, while the mortgage would cost an estimated £4,244 per month, according to "available third party data."