13-year-old boy admits assaulting police officers in Hackney

The incident has been described as "sickening". Picture: Twitter

By Maddie Goodfellow

A 13-year-old boy has admitted kicking and hurling abuse at two police officers during an alleged group attack in east London.

Footage of the incident on Frampton Park Road in Hackney on Wednesday was widely shared on social media.

It appeared to show an officer pinned down on the ground and being kicked while his female colleague is pushed as she tries to intervene.

Police said the two officers suffered minor injuries.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault on an emergency worker at Thames Magistrates' Court.

Home Secretary Priti Patel and mayor of London Sadiq Khan were among those to publicly condemn the incident.

Good morning, It’s pleasing to report that following an investigation into Tuesday’s incident in Frampton Park Road, three men and a 13 yr old boy have been charged with assaulting emergency workers. They will attend court today. Thank you so much for your messages of support — Hackney Police (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MPSHackney) June 12, 2020

Prosecutor Varinder Hayre told the court: "This incident relates to an unprovoked, deliberate group attack on two serving police officers simply doing their daily jobs."

She noted that the video of the incident circulating on social media had seen it receive national attention.

Ms Hayre told the court Pc Macpherson and Pc Ali were dealing with an incident that the teenager became involved in.

"He then kicked towards Pc Macpherson's head and he hit Pc Ali in the leg," she said, adding: "He was shouting abuse."

The youth was arrested and interviewed, where he identified himself in the social media footage and "admitted to kicking both police officers", Ms Hayre told the court.

She said the teenager explained that he thought he had been "helping" another man, with this combining with what he had seen in news coverage regarding "black lives matter".

"He said he was sorry for kicking the officers," she said, adding that "he should not have got involved in the way that he did".

#UPDATE | Detective Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett @MPSHackney



Two of my officers were attacked yesterday. Four arrests have now been made.



Attacking police officers in London or anywhere else is completely unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/XrE1ueXX6r — Hackney Police (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MPSHackney) June 11, 2020

District Judge Jonathan Radway sent the case to Stratford Youth Court for sentencing on July 8.

He granted bail to the 13-year-old, who was supported in court by his aunt, on the condition he live and sleep each night at his home address, including staying there between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

Later on Friday, three men facing assault charges relating to their alleged involvement in the incident appeared at the same court in consecutive hearings.

Paul Kabemba, 33, of Morning Lane, Hackney, indicated not guilty pleas to one count of assault by beating on a member of the public and one count of assault on an emergency worker.

He was granted bail on the condition that he does not contact the civilian victim, who he is alleged to have punched and spat at.

Jordan Thomas, 20, of Woolridge Way, Hackney, who was supported by family members in court, also indicated not-guilty pleas to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Marvin Henderson, 34, of Frampton Park Road, Hackney, who chose to represent himself in court, indicated not guilty pleas to like charges.

Both Thomas and Henderson were granted unconditional bail.

The judge sent the men's cases to Wood Green Crown Court, where they are due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on July 10.