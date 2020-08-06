Body found in wooded area of London described as 'suspicious death'

A man was arrested in connection with the death but has since been released under investigation. Picture: Google Street View

By Matt Drake

A woman's body has been discovered in a wooded area in north London as police probe the "suspicious death."

The body was discovered just before 7am on Thursday in woodland off Burnt Farm Ride, a stretch of road in Enfield, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service.

However, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her death is currently being treated as suspicious.

The force said officers are working to identify her and no further details are being released at this time. A post-mortem examination will also be scheduled.

A man was arrested in connection with the death but has since been released under investigation.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating, supported by colleagues from the North Area Command Unit.

A crime scene remains in place.

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference CAD 1532/6Aug or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.