Dermot O'Leary pleads for help in finding wedding ring 'thief'

21 August 2020, 23:52

Dermot O&squot;Leary has said his wedding ring was "stolen"
Dermot O'Leary has said his wedding ring was "stolen". Picture: PA/ instagram

By Kate Buck

Television presenter Dermot O'Leary has revealed his wedding ring has been stolen from a gym, and pleaded for help in finding the alleged thief.

The ring was stolen along with a bag and a gold crucifix from a gym in central London.

O'Leary tweeted: "Sadly this was my wedding ring and bag that was stolen."

He added that he is "sure" he would not see the items again but would like to stop the man who allegedly stole his possessions from doing so again.

"Please have a good look at the picture and if you recognise him call 101 ref 6195/21aug," he added.

In a separate Instagram post, O'Leary wrote: "I know there are more important things happening in the world right now, but last week by bag (with my wedding ring in it) was stolen from a locked locker at Psycle on Mortimer St, London.

"I'm not after any special preferential treatment.

View this post on Instagram

PLEASE SHARE... I know there are more important things happening in the world right now, but last week my bag (with my wedding ring in it) was stolen from a locked locker at ‘Psycle’ on Mortimer St. London. I'm not after any special preferential treatment. I'm not the victim of a violent crime, and even though no-one should have to - I can handle all the impersonal items being stolen (the wallet, phone, watch, keys etc.) but this man stole my wedding ring & gold crucifix. Something that would mean nothing to him - but everything to me. I've made peace with the knowledge that I'll probably never see these cherished items again, but I'd really like it if you, your loved ones, or anyone else you know, didn't have to go through the same ordeal of having your personal items stolen by this man. This is the man who stole my things. If you recognise him, or can give any information on him- please call 101 quoting ref 6195/21Aug. Please share, retweet and get his face everywhere, so he doesn't get to steal your most treasured possessions. Thank you. Dermot. x

A post shared by Dermot O'Leary (@radioleary) on

"I'm not the victim of a violent crime, and even though no one should have to, I can handle all the impersonal items being stolen (the wallet, phone, watch, keys etc)."

He added that the person who took the items "stole something that would mean nothing to him but everything to me".

The inside of the ring is inscribed with 14/9/12 Team KO, City of Westminster Police said.

It was stolen on August 13.

O'Leary has been married to TV producer Dee Koppang since 2012.

The pair announced the birth of their baby son Kasper, who is their first child, in June.

Holly Willoughby shared the police appeal on Twitter.

"Can you help...If you recognise this man please call the number below... thank you," the This Morning host wrote.

Singer Ronan Keating also shared the appeal, urging people to "help my friend".

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

An overturned car is being linked to the incident

Teenager arrested after man, 20, knifed to death

Joseph DeAngelo has been sentenced to life in prison

'Sick monster': Golden State killer sentenced to life in prison

USA

Police found the drugs in a hidden compartment

£5.7 million worth of cocaine found in hidden van compartment
A man has been charged with perverting the course of justice and wasting police time

Man charged with wasting police time over report of missing car
A second man – believed aged in his 20s – was also found suffering stab injuries in Wynne Road, SW9. He was taken to hospital for treatment but died there

Man in 20s dead and another in hospital after Brixton knife attack
Tashan Daniel (L) was stabbed to death by Alex Lanning (R) last September

Tashan Daniel: Killer jailed for life for stabbing Arsenal fan on his way to match
The baby was found in Bradford

Newborn baby found dead wrapped in beach towel in Bradford

A Sudanese man has been jailed for attempting smuggle himself and 9 others into the UK

Sudanese people smuggler jailed for two years over dangerous Channel crossings

UK News

A large operation took place to tackle the illegal sale of cannabis in vape shops

LBC join police on raid of vape shop selling 'over-the-counter' cannabis

UK News

Aman Vyas, 35, who targeted lone women under the cover of darkness has been sentenced for the murder of one of his victims more than a decade after her death.

Murderer and rapist dubbed 'E17 night stalker' jailed for life