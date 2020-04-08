Driver fined for driving 127 miles to 'buy bread which was £1 cheaper'

8 April 2020, 12:36 | Updated: 8 April 2020, 12:40

A driver has been pulled over for floating lockdown rules
A driver has been pulled over for floating lockdown rules. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A driver has been fined for flouting coronavirus lockdown restrictions after being caught making a 127 mile journey to buy cheaper bread.

Across the UK, people have been told to avoid any "non-essential" journeys, and to only leave their house to buy groceries or get some exercise.

The unnamed motorist was pulled over after being caught reportedly doing 110 mph on the M1 late on Sunday evening with his two young children in the back of the car.

When stopped by officers in the Leicestershire Road Policing Unit (LRPU), he said he was travelling from Nottingham to London to buy bread.

The reason for this, he claimed, was because it was £1 cheaper in the capital.

For all the latest news on coronavirus, follow our live blog

He has now been issued with a fixed penalty notice under the Road Traffic Regulations Act and a second fixed penalty notice under the Health Protection Regulations 2020.

The motorist has been reported to court given the speed he was allegedly driving at.

Anyone who disobeys lockdown rules can be fined up to £60 for a single offence, and this can increase to £120 for a double offence.

The penalty can also be doubled for additional offences.

A spokesman for the Leicestershire force said: "At around 10.40pm on Sunday, an officer from the road policing unit witnessed a vehicle travelling in excess of the speed limit on the northbound carriageway of the M1. 

"The vehicle was stopped shortly after junction 22. 

"The driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice under the Road Traffic Regulations Act and a further fixed penalty notice under the Health Protection Regulations 2020."

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

A 21-year-old man has been charged

Man charged with breaking paramedic's jaw in 'brutal' attack

The man has been arrested by police

Man charged with 'purposefully' wiping saliva on supermarket products
David Newton was jailed for coughing at NHS workers

Man jailed for spitting and coughing at NHS workers who were treating him
Police are investigating a 'coronavirus distraction burglary'

Crooks ransack home of 92-year-old after lying that neighbour had died of coronavirus
Claire Woodhall was a "much-loved" nurse at Rotherham General Hospital

Ex-army husband to go on trial accused of murdering NHS nurse
Paedophiles are looking to exploit the coronavirus pandemic, a police chief has warned

Anti-crime chief warns 'sickening' paedophiles are looking to exploit coronavirus crisis
Stapleton allegedly coughed at the security guard working at the B&M in the Dundas Arcade, Middlesbrough

Shoplifting grandmother denies ‘coronavirus cough assault’ on security guard
The 32-year-old was caught on CCTV at Stoke Mandeville Hospital on Monday

'Reckless' man jailed for wandering around hospital to 'have a look' at effect of coronavirus
Mark Manley, 35, has been jailed for stealing PPE from an Ambulance

Man jailed for stealing PPE masks, paper suits and hand gel from ambulance

UK News

Grandmother Ruth was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead

Man accused of killing his wife during coronavirus lockdown

UK News