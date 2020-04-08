Driver fined for driving 127 miles to 'buy bread which was £1 cheaper'

By Kate Buck

A driver has been fined for flouting coronavirus lockdown restrictions after being caught making a 127 mile journey to buy cheaper bread.

Across the UK, people have been told to avoid any "non-essential" journeys, and to only leave their house to buy groceries or get some exercise.

The unnamed motorist was pulled over after being caught reportedly doing 110 mph on the M1 late on Sunday evening with his two young children in the back of the car.

When stopped by officers in the Leicestershire Road Policing Unit (LRPU), he said he was travelling from Nottingham to London to buy bread.

The reason for this, he claimed, was because it was £1 cheaper in the capital.

Just stopped a car doing 110mph on the M1 north. The purpose of the journey from Nottingham? To buy bread in London because it was £1 cheaper. He also had his 2 young children in the car! Reported to court. #thatcouldcostsomedough #StayAtHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/LX4TmEM4i5 — Leicestershire Roads Policing Unit (RPU) (@LeicsPoliceRPU) April 5, 2020

He has now been issued with a fixed penalty notice under the Road Traffic Regulations Act and a second fixed penalty notice under the Health Protection Regulations 2020.

The motorist has been reported to court given the speed he was allegedly driving at.

Anyone who disobeys lockdown rules can be fined up to £60 for a single offence, and this can increase to £120 for a double offence.

The penalty can also be doubled for additional offences.

A spokesman for the Leicestershire force said: "At around 10.40pm on Sunday, an officer from the road policing unit witnessed a vehicle travelling in excess of the speed limit on the northbound carriageway of the M1.

"The vehicle was stopped shortly after junction 22.

"The driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice under the Road Traffic Regulations Act and a further fixed penalty notice under the Health Protection Regulations 2020."

