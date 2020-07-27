Family make emotional plea for cyclist to come forward after hit-and-run pensioner dies

Peter McCombie, 72, was killed in the hit-and-run. Picture: Met Police

By Ewan Somerville

The family of a 72-year-old killed in a hit-and-run have issued an emotional appeal for the cyclist that struck him to come forward.

Peter McCombie was left fighting for his life with severe head injuries when he was hit by a peddle bike while walking on Bow Road, near Thames Magistrates’ Court, on 3 July.

Police and paramedics attended at around 5.05pm and took him to hospital, where he died eight days later.

The cyclist did not stop at the scene and detectives believe he abandoned his bike and ran off. The bike is yet to be found.

Police are still appealing for the cyclist to come forward following the fatal crash. Picture: Met Police

In a statement released through Scotland Yard, Christine, Peter’s sister, said: “It is hard to put into words the effect losing Peter has had on our family. It is incredibly difficult to process his death especially in these circumstances when we know that the person involved has not come forward.”

Addressing the cyclist directly, she added: “Please speak to police. Please do the right thing, for Peter and our family. In our position I know you would want the same.”

The cyclist is thought to have abandoned his bike and ran off. Picture: Met Police

Detective Inspector Julie Trodden, leading the investigation, said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident that has left a family devastated and the person responsible has still not yet come forward.”

She appealed for anyone who saw the man pictured, witnessed the crash or knows the whereabouts of the bike to come forward.

She added: “Finally, I continue to appeal directly to the cyclist involved – please come forward to assist this investigation but, more importantly, to provide answers to the victim’s family who are grieving the tragic loss of a loved one."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 020 8597 4874 or 101, or contact via Twitter @MetCC, quoting reference Cad 5779/03Jul. Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555 111.