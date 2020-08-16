Female officer stabbed in face with pen during 'vicious attack'

A Taser was used to arrest the 39-year-old man. Picture: Google Street View

By Matt Drake

A female police officer was stabbed in the face with a pen while arresting a man in his garden.

The attack took place in Manor Park Crescent in Edgware, London on Sunday morning.

A Taser was used to arrest the 39-year-old man. He was arrested on suspicion of breach of bail, threats to kill and BGH against the police officer.

The suspect and the officer have both been taken to hospital for treatment.

BCU Commander for North West London Roy Smith said: "Sadly this is yet another reminder of the risks faced by our police officers as they respond to calls for help from the communities of London.

"The men and women of the Met go to work each day not knowing the dangers they may face. They run towards danger to protect others and their everyday heroism is something all Londoners should be proud of.

"This officer was subjected to a vicious and unprovoked attack. These are our police officers and they have family and loved ones to return home to. They deserve not only our admiration but also support."