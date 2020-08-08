James Nash: Children's author and parish councillor dies after Hampshire shooting

8 August 2020, 09:35

The shooting took place on MacCallum Road, Upper Enham, near Andover
Ewan Somerville

A “kind-hearted” children's author and parish councillor who was shot in the head during a daytime attack at his home has died.

James Nash, 42, was critically injured during the shooting in leafy Hampshire village Upper Enham on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect, Alex Sartain, died after crashing on an A-road around three miles away from the shooting site as officers gave chase.

The 34-year-old is believed to have initially fled the scene on foot before trying to get away on a motorbike.

Phil North, leader of Test Valley Borough Council, posted on Facebook on Friday evening: “It has been confirmed this evening that the victim of the Upper Enham shooting on Wednesday, local resident James Nash, has now sadly died.

“This is such devastating news, not just for his family and friends who will obviously miss him terribly, but for the whole community of Enham Alamein where he was a public representative.

“He was such a kind-hearted individual and a proactive Parish Councillor who cared deeply for his community.”

Mr Nash’s wife, Sarah, a scientist, received minor injuries in the attack. Mr Nash had written several children’s books including the self-illustrated The Winter Wild.

North West Hampshire MP Kit Malthouse described it as “tragic and profoundly sad news”.

“James's family will be devastated and they are in all our thoughts tonight,” he said in a post on Facebook.

“I know that Hampshire police are working flat out to try and understand what could have sparked this appalling chain of events, and I am grateful for their sensitive and professional handling of this deeply distressing situation.

“James will be deeply missed by his community and the terrible manner of his death will be seared in the memory of everyone in the area. May he Rest In Peace.”

Hampshire Police said they “do not believe there are any outstanding suspects in this investigation”.

The fatal motorcycle crash has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

