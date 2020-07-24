Fabinho's wife says 'we are safe' after footballer's home burgled during Premier League win

24 July 2020, 08:47 | Updated: 24 July 2020, 10:16

Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho's home was burgled as he celebrated the team's Premier League win, with the thieves taking off with jewellery and a grey Audi RS6.

Police believe the burglary happened between 3pm on Wednesday and 4am on Thursday, when Fabinho was playing against Chelsea at Anfield and celebration Liverpool's Premier League victory.

His wife Rebeca Tavares posted online today: "For all those who are asking... we are safe!"

Of the items stolen, the grey Audi RS6 was later recovered in Wigan, however the jewellery is still missing.

Fabinho (L) was burgled during the celebrations
Fabinho (L) was burgled during the celebrations. Picture: PA

Officers were called to a house in Sefton, Merseyside, early on Thursday morning after occupants found it had been burgled.

Police said the house and car have been forensically examined and security footage from around the area is currently being collected.

The 26-year-old, who is from Brazil, is the latest in a string of football players to be targeted whilst playing the game.

In May, Tottenham player Dele Alli was attacked by armed burglars at his home.

In February, another Liverpool player, Sadio Mane, had watches, phones and car keys stolen from his home while he was playing against Bayern Munich.

He was also burgled in November 2017 when playing a Champions League match.

On Wednesday, hundreds of Liverpool fans gathered outside Anfield to celebrate the club's Premier League win despite warnings to stay at home.

A heavy police presence was in force outside the stadium as the club played Chelsea on Wednesday night in their final home game of the season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp urged loyal fans to remain at home for celebrations, due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

He said: "We should all celebrate at home, drink what you want, prepare for a party when this bullsh** virus is over."

Police introduced a 48-hour dispersal zone around the ground in anticipation of crowds gathering as the trophy was lifted in the empty stadium.

