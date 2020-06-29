London Police stopped 71% more speeding drivers at the start of lockdown

29 June 2020, 08:40

Police stopped 71% more people for speeding at the start of lockdown
Police stopped 71% more people for speeding at the start of lockdown. Picture: PA
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

There was a 71% spike in the number of speeding drivers pulled over by the UK's largest police force when the coronavirus lockdown started, new figures show.

The highest speeds recorded per zone during the lockdown in London are:

- 163mph on a 70mph road,

- 134mph on a 40mph road,

- 110mph on a 30mph road,

- 73mph on a 20mph road.

Trackers based around the capital showed that even average speeds on many roads were above the limit.

Mr Cox explained that the Met identified "a particular issue" with speeding on 20mph and 30mph roads, putting vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists at risk.

"The most frequent factor for a fatal or life changing injury crash is the speed of the vehicle," he said.

"You can potentially deprive Covid patients of NHS care. Dealing with a very serious collision is a significant obstruction in terms of resources and time."

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

Police stopped 71% more people for speeding at the start of lockdown

London Police stopped 71% more speeding drivers at the start of lockdown
Khairi Saadallah will appear at Westminster Magistrate Court on Monday

Reading knife attack: Khairi Saadallah in court charged with three counts of murder
Scotland Yard said officers were called to multiple reports of a large gathering on Overton Road in Brixton on Wednesday

Three people charged following violence at unlicensed music event in Brixton

UK News

Badreddin Abadlla Adam was named as the man who was shot dead by police after stabbing six people

Glasgow knife attacker Badreddin Abadlla Adam pictured for first time
Police have responded to reports of a man covered in blood in Glasgow city centre

Man stabbed in ‘targeted assault’ in Glasgow

A knife was recovered from the scene

Pair knifed in London double stabbing as police deal with unlawful raves
The Glasgow knife attacker has been named as Badreddin Abadlla Adam

Glasgow knife attacker named as 28-year-old Sudanese man

UK News

Khairi Saadallah has been charged with three counts of murder

Reading attack: Khairi Saadallah, 25, charged with three counts of murder

UK News

Around 140 officers have been injured in the past month

'Consequences will follow' for those who attack police during illegal London parties
Liverpool building

LFC condemns 'wholly unacceptable' fan behaviour after firework fired at Liver Building