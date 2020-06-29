London Police stopped 71% more speeding drivers at the start of lockdown

Police stopped 71% more people for speeding at the start of lockdown. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

There was a 71% spike in the number of speeding drivers pulled over by the UK's largest police force when the coronavirus lockdown started, new figures show.

The highest speeds recorded per zone during the lockdown in London are:

- 163mph on a 70mph road,

- 134mph on a 40mph road,

- 110mph on a 30mph road,

- 73mph on a 20mph road.

Trackers based around the capital showed that even average speeds on many roads were above the limit.

Mr Cox explained that the Met identified "a particular issue" with speeding on 20mph and 30mph roads, putting vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists at risk.

"The most frequent factor for a fatal or life changing injury crash is the speed of the vehicle," he said.

"You can potentially deprive Covid patients of NHS care. Dealing with a very serious collision is a significant obstruction in terms of resources and time."