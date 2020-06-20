Man arrested in connection to illegal Manchester raves

The raves were held near Manchester last weekend. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an illegal rave in Oldham last weekend.

Police confirmed the man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and public nuisance following the rave at Daisy Nook Country Park.

Another rave was held near Carrington on the same night.

He is currently being held in police custody.

Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey said: “I want to start by saying that following last weekend’s raves at Carrington and Daisy Nook, we are taking serious action to deter a repeat of these events and are proactively working alongside our partners to gather intelligence and put a stop to this type of illegal activity to protect our communities.

“We have a suspect in custody, and our detectives remain committed to thoroughly investigating these illegal raves to identify and pursue anyone involved in the organisation of them as well as anyone who was involved in the serious incidents that occurred.

“I would like to thank the public for their support so far in helping us to gather the intelligence which has led to this second arrest.

"Please do continue to contact us with any information you may have about last weekend’s raves or any planned for the future via our website or 101.”

At the raves, a 20-year-old man died of a suspected drugs overdose, while an 18-year-old girl was allegedly raped and three were stabbed.

The illegal parties on Saturday night attracted almost 6,000 people, Greater Manchester Police said.

They added that officers were met with violence from revellers at the Carrington party, with items thrown and a police car being vandalised.

There were no further reported incidents of crime at the Oldham rave.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes, said: “In Oldham, there are believed to have been around 4,000 people at the peak of the gathering.

“Whilst that’s a significant number, there were no reported incidents of further crime but sadly a 20-year-old man passed away from a suspected drug overdose following the gathering and we have specialist officers supporting his family at this time.

“In Carrington, there are believed to have been around 2,000 people at the peak of the gathering.

“Unfortunately there were a number of serious incidents at this gathering and after careful assessment, officers were deployed to the scene.

“There were three separate reported stabbings, including one where an 18-year-old man was left with life-threatening injuries.

“Police officers managed to safely enter the crowds, locate the man and administer life-saving first aid before paramedics arrived.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the actions of those officers provided essential treatment to the man now in hospital and I would like to thank them for their efforts.

“Two other men – aged 25 and 26 – were also left with injuries after these separate assaults.

“A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and enquiries remain ongoing to locate the suspects involved in these incidents.

“We are also investigating the rape of an 18-year-old woman who attended this event and we have specialist officers supporting her and her family whilst enquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police as soon as possible."

Officers have urged anyone with footage of the gatherings to upload them to scd.cctv.gmp.police.uk