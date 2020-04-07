Man charged with breaking paramedic's jaw in 'brutal' attack

7 April 2020, 18:23

A 21-year-old man has been charged
A 21-year-old man has been charged. Picture: PA
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

A 21-year-old man has been charged with a "brutal" attack which left an NHS paramedic with a broken jaw and needing surgery.

Jamie Davies allegedly lashed out at the 40-year-old West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) worker after calling a crew to his home in Coventry on Sunday.

The paramedic - who has worked with WMAS for more than six years - required surgery to insert a metal plate into his fractured jaw.

Davies is also accused of crashing into an ambulance after trying to drive away from the scene in Winifred Avenue, Earlsdon.

He was arrested on Monday and has now been charged with wounding and one count of dangerous driving.

The force said Davies also faces charges of driving with no licence or insurance, and criminal damage in relation to an incident at a doctor's surgery in Baliol Road, Coventry, on March 31 when a glass door pane was broken.

He was due to appear before magistrates in Coventry on Tuesday.

Police said the paramedic is now out of hospital and recovering at home and he is expected to be away from work for several months.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

The man has been arrested by police

Man charged with 'purposefully' wiping saliva on supermarket products
David Newton was jailed for coughing at NHS workers

Man jailed for spitting and coughing at NHS workers who were treating him
Police are investigating a 'coronavirus distraction burglary'

Crooks ransack home of 92-year-old after lying that neighbour had died of coronavirus
Claire Woodhall was a "much-loved" nurse at Rotherham General Hospital

Ex-army husband to go on trial accused of murdering NHS nurse
Paedophiles are looking to exploit the coronavirus pandemic, a police chief has warned

Anti-crime chief warns 'sickening' paedophiles are looking to exploit coronavirus crisis
Stapleton allegedly coughed at the security guard working at the B&M in the Dundas Arcade, Middlesbrough

Shoplifting grandmother denies ‘coronavirus cough assault’ on security guard
The 32-year-old was caught on CCTV at Stoke Mandeville Hospital on Monday

'Reckless' man jailed for wandering around hospital to 'have a look' at effect of coronavirus
Mark Manley, 35, has been jailed for stealing PPE from an Ambulance

Man jailed for stealing PPE masks, paper suits and hand gel from ambulance

UK News

Grandmother Ruth was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead

Man accused of killing his wife during coronavirus lockdown

UK News

The man claimed he had coronavirus before 'deliberately' coughing at police

Man tasered after 'coughing at police' while claiming to have coronavirus

UK News