Man charged over stabbing which left police officer with 'serious injuries'

30 July 2020, 08:42

The officer managed to help detain the suspect despite being stabbed [File Photo]
The officer managed to help detain the suspect despite being stabbed [File Photo]. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Man charged after a police officer suffered "serious injuries" after being stabbed while on duty in West London.

Mohim Hussain, 40, of Ashmore Road, in Maida Vale, has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

He is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates Court later on Thursday.

The officer was said by the Metropolitan Police Federation to have suffered "serious injuries" following the incident on Tuesday evening in Maida Vale.

However, police said he had since been discharged from hospital.

Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said the officer managed to help detain the suspect despite being stabbed.

He told reporters: "It was a routine stop and search operation, and the suspect stabbed the officer under his armpit, then ran off.

"Despite bleeding profusely, the officer gave chase with two colleagues and actually helped detain the suspect.

"He (the injured officer) is OK now, thankfully.

"He's obviously walking wounded but he'll be fine."

