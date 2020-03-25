Man admits 'coronavirus coughing' over police during arrest

25 March 2020, 20:41 | Updated: 25 March 2020, 20:55

The man coughed over police officers
The man coughed over police officers. Picture: Getty
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

A man has admitted claiming to have coronavirus and coughing over police officers while he was being arrested.

Darren Rafferty, 45, of Dagenham, east London, pled guilty in court on Wednesday after being charged with grievous bodily harm and three counts of assault on an emergency worker.

Scotland Yard said officers were called to reports of an assault on Gainsborough Road, Dagenham, on Monday.

Three officers, Pc Laver, Pc Richardson and Pc Andrews, attended the scene.

There they found an injured woman and a knife. The woman, an ex-girlfriend of Rafferty, was taken to hospital for treatment.

The Metropolitan Police said that, during Rafferty's arrest, "he coughed on all three officers and stated that he was suffering from coronavirus".

Prosecutor Ciro D’Alessio said that Rafferty had been drinking and went to visit his ex at her home.

However, the court heard that things became agitated and she was hit while she walking down some stairs.

The court also heard that her leg had been stamped, leaving her with a fractured knee.

She was slashed with a knife, leaving her with a 6cm cut, Mr D'Alessio said.

He continued: “The defendant makes comments about being in isolation and having coronavirus and then deliberately coughs towards the officers.”

Mr D’Alessio also said: “On any reading of the assault you either get someone threatening to give someone a communicable disease or you have someone trying to give it to them.”

However, Rafferty was later tested for the virus and police say they “do not have concerns”.

Rafferty will be sentenced on April 1.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

A man has pleaded guilty to the New Zealand Mosque attack

Christchurch Mosque shooting: Gunman pleads guilty to murder of 51 people

World News

Emily Jones was stabbed to death in a Bolton park

Family pay tribute to Emily Jones, 7, stabbed to death in random attack in Bolton park
Police are appealing for witnesses

Woman arrested after seven-year-old girl stabbed to death in park
Barnet Hospital has been broken into

Thieves break into Barnet hospital to steal cash machine amid coronavirus crisis
He is accused of selling fake coronavirus kits

Man appears in court over alleged sale of 'fake coronavirus kits'
Cutter entered the Miss Hitler contest under the name Miss Buchenwald

Young neo-Nazi couple convicted for membership of banned group

UK News

Hashem Abedi has been found guilty of 22 counts of murder

Hashem Abedi: Brother of Manchester bomber guilty of murdering 22 who died in blast
Inmates could be released early with an electronic tag and curfew conditions

Early release for hundreds of prisoners to ease overcrowding in jails

UK News

Damani Mauge

Teenager charged with murder over Croydon bus stabbing

Abdul Wahid Xasan was shot in the street on Friday

Teenagers arrested in connection with murder of 19-year-old in Coventry

UK News