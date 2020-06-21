Man dead and another critically injured following Manchester shooting

By Maddie Goodfellow

A 36-year-old man has died following a shooting in Manchester, police have confirmed.

A 21-year-old, is in a critical condition in hospital "in a life-threatening condition", Greater Manchester Police tweeted.

The two men "self presented" at a hospital shortly before 01:00 BST, according to the force.

Increased numbers of police have also been deployed to the Moss Side area, where the shooting is reported to have happened.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "Police are aware of an incident where shortly before 1am today (Sunday 21 June 2020) two men self-presented at hospital with gunshot wounds.

Despite the best efforts of medical workers, a 36-year old man has sadly died from his injuries and a 21-year old man remains in a life threatening condition.

"Police are currently responding to this incident and I would like to reassure the community that there is an increased police presence in the Moss Side area where this incident is believed to have taken place.

"We will provide an update as soon as we have further information."