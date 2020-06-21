Man dead and another critically injured following Manchester shooting

21 June 2020, 10:21

The incident took place in Manchester
The incident took place in Manchester. Picture: LBC News
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

A 36-year-old man has died following a shooting in Manchester, police have confirmed.

A 21-year-old, is in a critical condition in hospital "in a life-threatening condition", Greater Manchester Police tweeted.

The two men "self presented" at a hospital shortly before 01:00 BST, according to the force.

Increased numbers of police have also been deployed to the Moss Side area, where the shooting is reported to have happened.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "Police are aware of an incident where shortly before 1am today (Sunday 21 June 2020) two men self-presented at hospital with gunshot wounds.

Despite the best efforts of medical workers, a 36-year old man has sadly died from his injuries and a 21-year old man remains in a life threatening condition.

"Police are currently responding to this incident and I would like to reassure the community that there is an increased police presence in the Moss Side area where this incident is believed to have taken place. 

"We will provide an update as soon as we have further information."

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

Around 113 people were arrested during last week's demonstrations

Police looking for 13 more people in connection with 'violence and racial abuse' at protests

UK News

The raves were held near Manchester last weekend

Man arrested in connection to illegal Manchester raves

Two arrests have been made

Man and woman arrested following triple stabbing in Liverpool
Protest have taken place in London over the last two weekends

Ten charged over anti-racism and counter protests in last three weeks
The man died at the scene, while a woman aged in her forties and a teenage boy were taken to hospital

Bournemouth stabbing: Man knifed to death in suspected family row

UK News

A police officer involved in the death of Breonna Taylor will be fired

Police officer involved in Breonna Taylor's fatal shooting to be fired

World News

The two sisters seen together on the night they were killed

Two sisters pictured dancing before they were killed ‘by stranger’ in London park
Christopher Clark Jones (black hat) has been deported back to the UK from Australia

Australia deports British killer who decapitated teenage victim back to UK

World News

People want to speak to these people about violent clashes that happened in London over a weekend of protests

Met Police release pictures of 35 people wanted for questioning over violent London protests
German authorities claim they have written to the McCann family twice

German prosecutor insists he has written to Madeleine McCann's parents twice

UK News