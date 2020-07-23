Three teenagers in hospital following triple shooting in north London

23 July 2020, 15:19 | Updated: 23 July 2020, 15:54

Griffin Road, Tottenham
Griffin Road, Tottenham. Picture: Google
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

Police are investigating a triple shooting in Tottenham overnight which has left three teenagers in hospital with one in a critical condition.

Emergency services were called to Griffin Road, near Bruce Grove Tube station, at just after 12.40am on Thursday, following reports of a shooting.

Three young men were found at the scene suffering from gunshot injuries.

All three have been taken to hospital, their next of kin have been informed.

One, a 19-year-old man, is in a critical condition.

A second person, a 15-year-old boy, has possible life changing injuries.

A third person, a boy also aged 15, has injuries that are not though life-changing or threatening.

It is thought that the gunmen arrived in car, carried out the shootings and then left in the same car.

Three crime scenes remain in place around the area as detectives investigate the shooting.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

In a statement, the Met Police said: "Police were called at 12.41am to shots fired in Griffin Road, N17."We found three males suffering gunshot injuries; one is in a life-threatening condition.

"No arrest yet."

Detective Inspector Gemma Alger, said: “Young men have been shot, one is critically injured and another has injuries that may mean his life has changed forever.

"We want to stop these acts of violence and we can only do this by people telling us what they know.

“I am extremely grateful to those who have already come forward, but I still need more help.

"I want to hear from anyone who was in the area and may have seen a car driving around prior to the shooting, or saw it being driven erratically from the scene.

"Even if you don’t think you saw anything suspicious, if you were around and have any dashcam footage we want to hear from you. You can be reassured that anyone calling police will be fully supported. ”

Commander Paul Brogden MBA FCMI of the Met’s Frontline Policing, said:  “This was another appalling crime, where three young black males have become victims in our capital city, two of whom are actually children.

"The Metropolitan Police will leave no stone unturned to bring to justice those responsible, but we need the help of Londoners to break this cycle of violence.

"Stopping this violent and senseless crime remains the top priority for everyone in the Metropolitan Police Service and our Violence Suppression Units and work within communities has led to hundreds of weapons and violent offenders being taken off the streets.

"But, it is important the we all contribute, in many different ways, towards keeping our communities safe, please continue to do so wherever you are and whatever role you’re in”.

Community Message from North Area Commander Detective Chief Superintendent Treena Fleming: "Today, in the early hours, my officers were called to sounds of gunshots When they arrived they found one young man and two teenage boys had been shot.

"Of those shot, the young man is in a critical condition and the two boys are being treated for serious injuries."I fully understand how frightening this will be for the local community and how devastating for family and friends; my thoughts are with them all.

"My officers are, at this moment, doing all they can to reassure local people and arrest those who were responsible.

"Specialist officers from the Serious Crime Command are investigating and I know they will relentlessly pursue those who carried out this crime.

"There will be extra officers in the area, both to investigate and to give a visible presence, it is important that local people know they have our full support.

"These are your officers, they are there for you, and I would encourage anyone with questions to approach and speak to them.

"We will be listening, both to you and your local community leaders, to see what further steps we take to keep our young people safe.

"These incidents cannot be tolerated, a society cannot be indifferent to the plight of young people who are being injured and killed on our streets.

"If you have information about this shooting, or anyone who is at risk of being involved in violence, you need to speak out.

"My officers will be doing all they can; I am asking our community to do all they can by telling us what they know."Alone, neither you or I can stop these terrible crimes, we have to work together."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 297/23JULTo give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

