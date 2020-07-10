Man stabbed to death outside east London station

10 July 2020, 21:06

A murder investigation has been launched. Picture: PA
By Maddie Goodfellow

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death near an east London station.

Police were called to Alexia Square, near Crossharbour DLR station in Poplar, shortly after 6pm on Friday and found a man believed to have been in his late teens or early 20s with stab wounds.

Despite emergency services carrying out first aid the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, believed to be in his late teens, was rushed to hospital by London Ambulance Service.

A crime scene is in place and no arrests have been made, the Metropolitan Police said.

Next of kin are yet to be informed and no arrests have been made so far.

Tower Hamlets police said in a tweet: Anyone with info that could assist should call 101 quote CAD 6215/10Jul.

