Met Police officer in court over 'membership' of neo-Nazi group National Action

Benjamin Hannam, 22, is accused of being a member of National Action. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

A probationary Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with being a member of the banned neo-Nazi group National Action.

Benjamin Hannam, of Galahad Road, Enfield, north London, is also accused of lying on police application and vetting forms about his membership of the group, banned under counter-terror laws in 2016.

The 22-year-old is further accused of possessing an indecent image of a child as well as a prohibited image of a child, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard on Thursday.

Hannam, who appeared in court dressed in a light-brown three-piece suit, gave no indication of his pleas.

Benjamin Hannam joined the Met Police in March 2018 but has now been suspended. Picture: PA

He was charged last month following an investigation by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command and has been suspended from duty, Scotland Yard said.

He is accused of belonging to National Action, contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000, between December 2016 and January 2018.

Hannam, who joined the Met in March 2018, also faces two counts of fraud by false representation in relation to his police application and vetting forms.

He was bailed to appear at the Old Bailey for his next appearance on 14 August.