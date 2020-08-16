Murder probe launched in west London after 10-year-old boy found dead

16 August 2020, 11:20

A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder
A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: PA
Ewan Somerville

By Ewan Somerville

A murder investigation has been launched and a woman arrested following the death of a 10-year-old boy in west London.

A woman in her 40s attended a west London police station and spoke with officers at around 2.30am on Sunday and was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Met Police officers and London Ambulance Service attended a residential address in Cumberland Park Acton, where a 10-year-old boy was found dead.

Officers believe they know his identity but await formal identification, Scotland Yard said. Next of kin have been informed.

The Met said in a statement: "The woman, aged in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. She was known to the child; nobody else is sought at this stage in connection with the death.

"Detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating.A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course."

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4205.

