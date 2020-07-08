Murder investigation launched after 18-year-old stabbed to death on London street

8 July 2020, 21:00 | Updated: 8 July 2020, 21:02

A murder investigation has been launched
A murder investigation has been launched. Picture: PA
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

A murder investigation has been launched after an 18-year-old man was fatally stabbed in south London on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to Seeley Drive in Dulwich at around 6.30pm on Wednesday and found an 18-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

Despite medical attention from London Ambulance Service paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Met said work was under way to trace his next of kin and a crime scene has been put in place.

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CAD 6306/8July or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

This story is being updated.

