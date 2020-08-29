Murder investigation launched after 26-year-old gunned down in Birmingham

Murtaza Nazit, 26, who was shot dead on Bagshaw Road in Stechford, Birmingham. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

A murder investigation has been launched after a 26-year-old man was fatally injured in a shooting in Birmingham.

The man who was shot in Stechford, Birmingham, on Friday has been named as Murtaza Nazit, West Midlands Police said.

He was discovered by officers shortly before 8pm following reports of shots being fired.

In a statement issued through police, Mr Nazit's family said: "Life as we knew it will never be the same. Our lives shattered and hearts broken.

"As a family we are united and trying to heal, but the process won't be an easy one. As a family not only have we lost a father, husband, son, brother, we have lost our friend and protector.

"Everyone who knew him will have their own unique memory with him, and that, in these hard times, will get them through it.

"All we request is for prayers for our loved one and for any videos circulating on social media to be taken down. We do not wish to see this distressing footage. These are difficult times for us and we hope people can show compassion towards our feelings.

"We thank the police and ambulance service for their assistance and are forever grateful. To god we belong and to god we shall return. Justice will be served. If not in this life then the hereafter."

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Griffiths, of West Midlands Police's homicide unit, said: "We have spoken to a number of witnesses to try and get a clear understanding of the events leading up to this incident.

"I would encourage anyone with information or dashcam footage who has not yet spoken to us to get in touch.

"The man's family are devastated and are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time."