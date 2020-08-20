Newborn baby found dead wrapped in beach towel in Bradford

The baby was found in Bradford. Picture: Google

By Maddie Goodfellow

The body of a newborn baby wrapped in a beach towel has been found on a street in Bradford, police have said.

Emergency services attended Bowling Back Lane on Thursday, where the sad discovery was made.

The infant's gender has not been confirmed.

West Yorkshire Police have now released a picture of the beach towel, in the hopes it will lead to locate to the discovery of the baby's family.

The towel depicts the island of Fuerteventura in yellow on a purple background.

Police released an image of the towel. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

There were various pictures associated with tropical locations on the towel also including fish, sea horses and a palm tree.

Police said they have released the image in an attempt to locate the mother, to ensure she receives the "appropriate medical care and support".

Sara Hollins, head of midwifery for Bradford, said in a statement: "Our main priority is to find the mum of the baby as we are concerned for her wellbeing and want to ensure she gets the appropriate medical care and support.

"We are urging mum or any friends of mum to call the police on 101 or via 07753 672648 (you can text if you want) quoting log 564."

She added that the baby's mother is likely to be from the Bradford area.