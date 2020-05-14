Breaking News

Pair arrested 'after being found carrying human torso in suitcase'

By Kate Buck

A man and woman have been arrested after reportedly being found carrying a human torso in a suitcase.

According to The Sun, other body parts have been found in the surrounding area of the Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire.

It is alleged the pair were walking along the road late last night in Coleford, when a police officer who was passing by became suspicious.

He stopped the pair and asked them what was in the bag, before making the grim discovery.

Forensic tests are now being carried out and a murder probe has now been launched in connection with the incident.

A statement from the police said: "Shortly after 11.30pm last night, Tuesday 12 May, officers discovered suspected human remains.

"Cordons are likely to remain in place for the rest of the day while enquiries continue to establish what has taken place and further forensic tests are being carried out on the remains.

"A woman from Birmingham aged in her 20s and a man from Wolverhampton aged in his 30s have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the investigation and remain in police custody today, Wednesday 13 May."

