Peter McCombie: Man arrested after pensioner killed in cyclist hit-and-run

Peter McCombie, 72, was killed in a cyclist hit-and-run. Picture: Met Police

By Ewan Somerville

A man has handed himself in to police after a 72-year-old was killed in a cyclist hit-and-run in east London.

Peter McCombie was struck on Bow Road, Tower Hamlets, on 3 July.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition with severe head injuries, but died eight days later.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and wanton and furious driving after he presented at a police station in the early hours of Tuesday.

It followed an emotional appeal from the pensioner's family on Monday to find the cyclist that struck him.

In a statement released through Scotland Yard, Christine, Peter's sister, pleaded with the cyclist: “Please speak to police. Please do the right thing, for Peter and our family. In our position I know you would want the same.”