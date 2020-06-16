Father-of-two admits kicking police officer in back during violent protests

16 June 2020, 20:29

Daniel John Allan
Daniel John Allan. Picture: PA
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

The actions of a father-of-two who was filmed kicking a police officer in the back during demonstrations in London have been condemned as "shameful" and "totally unacceptable".

Daniel John Allan, from Sunderland, was arrested after knocking an officer to the ground during a day of violence in the capital on Saturday.

Scotland Yard said footage of the incident was widely shared on social media, with Allan later spotted by police due to his distinctive coloured clothing.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder against a police officer at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Detective Constable Steve Nicholls of the Metropolitan Police's Central West Command Unit, said on Tuesday: "Allan's shameful actions were totally unacceptable and I am pleased that he has been convicted.

"This swift justice should also be a warning to others who came to central London on Saturday with the sole purpose of causing violence.

"Police officers are not punching bags and a number of investigations remain under way to identify and arrest those causing violence or assaulting our officers. "

Right wing protestors congregated in London over the weekend
Right wing protestors congregated in London over the weekend. Picture: PA
Protestors clashed with police over the weekend
Protestors clashed with police over the weekend. Picture: PA

Police said the sergeant who Allan had kicked on Bridge Street, Westminster, had suffered bruising to his back and was recovering at home.

Allan was arrested by officers from City of London Police after right-wing protesters, Black Lives Matter supporters and the police clashed on Saturday.

The hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court was told that Allan travelled from his home as groups of right-wing protesters sought to protect statues around Whitehall and Trafalgar Square.

Prosecutor Jennifer Gatland said Allan "kicked out" at the policeman from behind, "suddenly and without provocation".

Remanding Allan into custody, District Judge Nicholas Rimmer said: "The seriousness of your conduct consists of being part of wider protests in which missiles were thrown.

"You personally kicked out at (the police sergeant), that appears to have catalysed the violence."

Allan will be sentenced at a later date.

Saturday's far-right demonstration took place after thousands of anti-racist protesters marched in multiple events sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of white police officers in the US last month.

