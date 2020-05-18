Pensioner left needing surgery after being 'viciously' attacked in his own garden

Images of Robert Thompson's injuries were released. Picture: Northumbria Police

By Maddie Goodfellow

WARNING: Graphic Images

A pensioner has released photographs of his injuries after a "callous and unprovoked attack" in his own garden.

Robert Thompson, 74, needed surgery after the "vicious assault" at his home in Blaydon left him with a broken nose, fractured cheek and broken hip.

Northumbria Police said a man jumped over a garden fence and attacked Mr Thompson at about 12.20pm on April 22.

The attacker then fled the scene on Stella Road before being seen getting into a black car.

Detectives have described the assailant as a white man in his early 20s, with a slight build.

He was sporting a scruffy beard and was wearing a grey, hooded top.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who might have information about those responsible, to come forward.

Robert Thompson was left with serious injuries. Picture: Northumbria Police

Police called the attack "vicious". Picture: Northumbria Police

Detective Constable Ben Malinski said: "This was a callous and unprovoked attack which left a vulnerable pensioner needing surgery.

"Thankfully Mr Thompson has made a speedy recovery and is recuperating well, but we are determined to find whoever is responsible for this vicious assault.

"We have carried out a number of inquiries in connection with this incident and are now appealing to the public for information.

"If you saw anything, or you think you might have information about who is responsible, please come forward as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by visiting the Tell Us Something page on our website quoting log 396 220420 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.