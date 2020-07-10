Police officer stabbed in Hendon, north London

A man has been arrested after a police officer was stabbed. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

An investigation is underway after a police officer was stabbed in Hendon, north London.

Police were called on Friday afternoon after reports of a man in possession of a knife on Hendon Way.

At 13:15, officers attended the scene and identified the suspect, who then ran away from police.

After officers chased, he then turned and stabbed an officer in the arm.

The suspect was tasered and apprehended. He was arrested on suspicion of GBH.

The man was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

The officer, who is male, was taken to hospital as well, and his condition is not life threatening.

North West BCU Commander Roy Smith said: "This is another example of the dangers our officers face on a daily basis as they go about their duty protecting the people of London.

"Knowing that there were reports of a man in possession of a knife, this police constable and his colleagues ran to challenge and apprehend him - these are truly brave actions.

"I have visited the injured officer in hospital and thankfully he should make a full recovery from his injury."