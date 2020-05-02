Protesters hug in defiance of coronavirus lockdown outside police HQ

Protesters hugged in defiance of coronavirus lockdown laws. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

One person has been arrested after a small group of lockdown protesters gathered outside Scotland Yard in central London.

The crowd of around 20 people - some of which included young children - held signs saying "my body my choice" and "No more lockdown".

At one point, they gathered together to hug each other in one of the most flagrant examples of the UK lockdown rules being flouted.

One of the group could be heard saying: "Hug someone, save lives" and "This is life, let's hug each other, we are saving lives."

Some held signs with conspiracy theories on them. Picture: PA

The crowd of 20 gathered outside Scotland Yard. Picture: PA

The lockdown has now been in place since 23 March, with the lives of everyone in the country being turned upside down in an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Government figures have shown that the massive reduction of social interaction has had a positive effect on spread, and so far the NHS has been able to cope with the numbers of people who need to be hospitalised as a result fo the disease.

The next review on the measures is due on 7 May, although it is expected Brits will still be asked to remain in their homes for a number of more weeks.

When some police officers tried to reason with members of the group, one could be heard saying: "The government work for us, we don't work for them."

Police spoke with the group to encourage them to go home, but arrested one individual who refused to comply with police orders.

Others held signs saying "my body, my choice". Picture: PA

Police confirmed one person had been arrested. Picture: PA

But the UK has not been the only nation to see protesters trying to resist the lockdown rules.

In California on Friday, police had to use their mounted branch to control a crowd who wanted to force their way onto beaches which have been closed during the US lockdown.

And at the end of April, healthcare workers and protesters clashed in Colorado who were venting their anger at the state's stay-at-home order.

In a video posted on social media, a woman, wearing an American flag T-shirt and holding a 'Land of the Free' placard, can be seen hanging out the window of her car shouting at a medical worker.

"Go to China if you want communism," she could be heard yelling.