Teenager arrested after man, 20, knifed to death

An overturned car is being linked to the incident. Picture: LBC

By Kate Buck

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a double stabbing in which one of the victims died.

The 19-year-old was taken into custody on Friday, and is being questioned at a south London police station.

Officers were called to reports of a fight in the vicinity of Overton Road in Brixton shortly before 6pm on Thursday, with London Ambulance Service and the capital's air ambulance also attending.

A 20-year-old man was found with stab injuries on the nearby Wynne Road, but sadly died at around 9pm after being taken to hospital.

His next of kin have been informed, but he has not been formally identified.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place on Saturday.

A second man, believed to be aged 26, also suffered stab wounds in Overton Road, although his condition is not life-threatening,

He remains in hospital under police guard, after being arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Police said an overturned car was found in nearby Marcella Road and is being linked to the incident.

Detectives believe it may have collided with another car before overturning, but there are no reports of any injuries directly as a result.

A specialist crime investigation has begun, led by Detective Chief Inspector Richard Vandenbergh, who said: "We are making quick progress as we work to fully understand the chain of events that led to this young man losing his life.

"The incident took place on a busy street in the evening in front of horrified onlookers.

"My officers have made arrests and spoken to a number of witnesses, but I know there are more who have yet to speak to police.

"If you have information, images or video that could assist us in bring justice to the victim's family, I urge you to contact us immediately."

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 5998/20Aug, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.