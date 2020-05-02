Teenagers arrested over murder of NHS worker

2 May 2020, 15:36

David Gomah, 24, was stabbed to death in a seemingly unprovoked attack after his father died of Covid-19
David Gomah, 24, was stabbed to death in a seemingly unprovoked attack after his father died of Covid-19. Picture: Met Police

By Kate Buck

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a young NHS worker.

David Gomoh, 24, was stabbed to death in Newham, east London, last weekend.

He was killed just days before the funeral of his father, who died of a coronavirus-related illness.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in Stratford, east London, on Friday, and another aged 16 was detained at an address in Telford, Shropshire, on Saturday morning. Both remain in custody.

The attack took place in Freemasons Road, Newham, near Mr Gomoh's home at around 10.25pm on Sunday April 26.

Detectives said Mr Gomoh was on the phone to a female friend when he was attacked and had not been involved in any argument.

Police have asked for information on this silver Dodge Caliber
Police have asked for information on this silver Dodge Caliber. Picture: PA

The Southbank University marketing graduate was a health service key worker, helping to keep NHS staff supplied with equipment.

His mother is a nurse.

Detective Inspector Tony Kirk said: "David's family are going through unimaginable torment.

"Within days his mother has seen the death of her husband and son, his sister has lost her father and brother.

"Both are heartbroken."

Crediting Mr Gomoh's hard work at university and in the NHS, Mr Kirk added: "At this time we believe the only thing David did to be murdered was walk down the street."

Scotland Yard are appealing for anyone with any information about the attack to contact them

