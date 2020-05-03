Teens arrested after boy, 11, shot 'while playing video games'

3 May 2020, 20:25

An 11-year-old boy was shot in a house in Upminster
An 11-year-old boy was shot in a house in Upminster. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Two teenagers have been arrested after a young boy was shot and left with possibly life-changing injuries.

Scotland Yard said a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, both male, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and taken into custody following the incident in Upminster, east London, on Friday night.

Police officers and the London Ambulance Service attended an address on Kerry Drive after being called at 9.30pm, finding the boy, aged around 11, suffering from a gunshot injury.

The Sun on Sunday reports the boy was shot in the arms as he was playing video games in another room.

A man, believed to be in his 40s, who police later said was the boy's father, was also found at the address with cuts to his head.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment, where the boy remains in a serious but stable condition.

Two teenage boys have now been arrested
Two teenage boys have now been arrested. Picture: PA

Police previously said that a number of suspects had made off from the scene prior to the arrival of officers.

In an update on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said that detectives had established that the homeowner opened the front door to a person "purporting to be a delivery driver".

"This male, and a number of other suspects - believed to be in possession of a knife - forced their way into the property," the force said.

It is not known whether the man's injuries were caused by the firearm discharge or a knife, with his condition reported to be not life-threatening or life-changing.

Two firearms were recovered from the address, with work ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident, police said.

Local residents previously described their shock at what had happened in their quiet "leafy suburb".

An 82-year-old local resident, who did not want to be named, said: "You just can't imagine it. I just feel so sad for it to happen.

"I've lived here 32 years and I've never heard of anything like this before."

Another 53-year-old local resident, who gave her name as Sharon, said she was "pretty shocked" by the incident.

She said: "It's not the sort of area that this goes on. This is a really, really quiet lovely area. I know all my neighbours up and down on this road."

She added: "It doesn't happen in this road. This is a leafy suburb. People walk their dogs, people come here for a quiet life."

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Josh Collins said his family knew the adult victim, describing him as "a nice geezer" and "just your average bloke".

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

Protesters hugged in defiance of coronavirus lockdown laws

Protesters hug in defiance of coronavirus lockdown outside police HQ
David Gomah, 24, was stabbed to death in a seemingly unprovoked attack after his father died of Covid-19

Teenagers arrested over murder of NHS worker

The incident took place on Kerry Drive, Upminster

11-year-old boy suffers 'possibly life-changing injuries' following east London shooting
The crime scene in Godstone, Surrey

Man charged with murder of 88-year-old widower in quiet village
Temisan Oritsejafor is facing jail for spitting PC Annie Napier's face

Thug facing jail for spitting in police officer's eye amid Covid-19 pandemic
PC Brice was attacked by a man he had arrested

PC pours hand sanitiser in own eyes after being spat at

UK News

Sabrina Moustakim has been jailed for eight weeks for breaking into a doctors car

'Brazen' thief jailed for breaking into NHS doctor's car to steal his bag
Surrey Police at a house on the A25 Bletchingley Road, Godstone, near Reigate, after 88-year-old man was found dead in a home

Man arrested after pensioner, 88, died from head injury in Surrey village
A police officer talks to a man and woman on Brighton beach

Over 9,000 fines issued to people breaking coronavirus lockdown rules in England and Wales
Pavinya (left) and Nigish Nithiyakumar died on Sunday

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after two young children killed in Ilford