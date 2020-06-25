Two teenagers held on suspicion of manslaughter after death at Lullingstone Castle

25 June 2020, 17:53

Two teenagers are being held on suspicion of manslaughter
Two teenagers are being held on suspicion of manslaughter. Picture: PA
Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of a 66-year-old man at a medieval castle last month.

There was shock and sadness at the death of Charles Hilder following a "disturbance" at the 15th-century Lullingstone Castle in Eynsford.

Mr Hilder collapsed and later died from a heart attack after a confrontation which began while he was fishing, police said previously.

There had been reports that rocks were thrown at the Kent beauty spot.

On Thursday, Kent Police announced that two teenagers - an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old - have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

The pair were detained at 6.35am on Thursday after police attended a property in Keston, south-east London. They remain in custody.

66-year-old Charles Hilder
66-year-old Charles Hilder. Picture: PA

Detective Chief Inspector Ivan Beasley said: "We are continuing to gather information to help us establish the full circumstances leading up to Mr Hilder's death and I would like to thank everyone who has provided us with information, so far.

"It remains important we speak to anyone else who may have attended Lullingstone Castle around this time, who have yet to contact the police.

"This includes visitors who may have taken photographs on their phones, or who may have video footage recorded on vehicle dashcams. If you haven't already done so, please check any devices which may hold crucial information."

Lullingstone Castle is a 15th century manor house which overlooks a 15-acre lake and has been home to the same family since it was built.

Its extensive grounds have been visited by royalty including Henry VIII and Queen Anne.

It has been featured in TV series as well as being a popular walking spot with local residents.

But there have been concerns in the community over anti-social behaviour in surrounding villages and a lack of police presence.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 28-1127.

Anybody with video footage can make a report through the Kent Police section of the Major Incident Public Reporting Site: https://mipp.police.uk

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Jonty Bravery

Teenager told child’s father 'I’m mad' after throwing boy, 6, off Tate balcony

UK News

Videos on social media showed chaos in the south west London suburb

'Utterly vile scenes' as 22 police officers injured after Brixton party chaos
Emergency Services rushed to the scene in August

Teen to be sentenced for attempted murder after throwing child off Tate balcony
The shooting happened on Caythorpe Street in Moss Side, Manchester, on Sunday morning

Manchester shooting: Man killed at party previously lobbied MPs about youth violence
An officer deployed a Taser at the man who was charged with various offences

Investigation into man tasered in front of young son 'could take six months'
A man was arrested on suspicion of having the weapon, police said

Man 'armed with machete' sparks evacuation of Birmingham's Bullring shopping centre
A murder probe is under way after a man was found stabbed to death in Epping

Murder probe in Epping after man found stabbed in street

Pc Andrew Harper was killed in the line of duty last August

Pc Andrew Harper trial: Brave officer killed in 'truly shocking circumstances'
South Wales Police is considered one of the leaders in the use of AFR

Appeal over police use of facial recognition technology brought at High Court

UK News

Tributes were paid across Reading on Monday

Tributes paid to victims of Reading terror attack as details of MI5 watchlist emerge