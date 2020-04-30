Over 9,000 fines issued to people breaking coronavirus lockdown rules in England and Wales

30 April 2020, 14:07 | Updated: 30 April 2020, 14:14

A police officer talks to a man and woman on Brighton beach
A police officer talks to a man and woman on Brighton beach. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A total of 8,877 fines have been issued to those flouting coronavirus lockdown rules in England alone, the National Police Chiefs’ Council has said.

A further 299 were issued in Wales over the same period.

397 of the fines were for repeat offenders, with one person fined six times.

Police have been given powers to hand out a £60 penalty, that is reduced to £30 if paid within two weeks, for breaches of the Government's restriction of movement rules.]

NPCC chairman Martin Hewitt said: "As the latest provisional figures on the number of fines issued show, the vast majority of people continue to do the right thing, staying at home in order to protect the NHS and help save lives.

"The figures also show our use of the enforcement powers remains proportionate with just 0.02% of the population in England being issued with a fine."

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

Pavinya (left) and Nigish Nithiyakumar died on Sunday

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after two young children killed in Ilford
A man dressed as a 17th century plague doctor is sought by police

Police seek man seen walking in 17th century plague doctor outfit
David, 24, was stabbed to death shortly after leaving his house

NHS worker, 24, stabbed to death in random attack days after coronavirus killed his father
The scene where two young children were stabbed to death

Ilford stabbing: Toddler and three-year-old boy killed

A driver was caught speeding at 163mph on the M1

'Shameful' driver caught speeding at 163mph on M1 motorway

UK News

Ayub Nurhussein (R), 29, and 30-year-old Said Mohammed (L) have been jailed for sending money to ISIS

Pair jailed for sending £2,700 to fund ISIS

HMP Pentonville in London is among the prisons which have confirmed coronavirus cases

Government urged to release prisoners after 294 contract coronavirus behind bars
Police have issued a fresh appeal a year on from Lyra's murder

Police issue fresh appeal year on from murder of journalist Lyra McKee

UK News

The charity box was smashed and donations were stolen

NHS staff 'saddened' after hospital charity box smashed and donations stolen

UK News

Tougher guidelines are being brought in

Offenders who cough and spit at police officers to face tougher sentences

UK News