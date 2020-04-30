Over 9,000 fines issued to people breaking coronavirus lockdown rules in England and Wales

A police officer talks to a man and woman on Brighton beach. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A total of 8,877 fines have been issued to those flouting coronavirus lockdown rules in England alone, the National Police Chiefs’ Council has said.

A further 299 were issued in Wales over the same period.

397 of the fines were for repeat offenders, with one person fined six times.

Police have been given powers to hand out a £60 penalty, that is reduced to £30 if paid within two weeks, for breaches of the Government's restriction of movement rules.]

NPCC chairman Martin Hewitt said: "As the latest provisional figures on the number of fines issued show, the vast majority of people continue to do the right thing, staying at home in order to protect the NHS and help save lives.

"The figures also show our use of the enforcement powers remains proportionate with just 0.02% of the population in England being issued with a fine."



