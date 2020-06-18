Armed police surround McDonald's branch 'after gunman opens fire in drive-thru'

A man has reportedly opened fire at a McDonald's in the Wirral. Picture: Google

By Kate Buck

Armed police have been called to a McDonald's in the Wirral following reports of a shooting in the drive-thru.

Merseyside Police rushed to the scene in Croft Retail Park, Bromborough, at around 6pm this evening.

Witnesses have claimed they saw a man open fire on someone sitting inside a black car as they queued for the fast food service.

The victim, said to be a 21-year-old man, is reported to have been shot in the leg.

The shooter is then said to have fled the scene on foot.

The Liverpool Echo reports a witness said someone shot "three or four times".

Pictures shared on social media show a heavy police presence in the area and a large cordon has been put around the scene.

Detective Inspector Paul Parry said: “We are in the very early stages of our investigation, so I would ask anyone who was in the area this afternoon and has information to please get in touch as soon as possible, so we can establish the exact circumstances.

"I understand the alarm this incident will cause, as it happened in broad daylight in a busy area with a number of people around, but rest assured we are doing all we can to locate the person responsible and patrols will remain in the area to provide reassurance and gather information.

"If you witnessed the incident, or have any CCTV, dashcam footage or information, please let us know, as it could prove vital to the investigation. Gun crime will not be tolerated on the streets of Merseyside and we will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of those involved in serious and organised crime.”

You can contact us directly via @MerPolCC, by calling 101 quoting ref. 20000355196 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.