Armed police surround McDonald's branch 'after gunman opens fire in drive-thru'

18 June 2020, 19:34 | Updated: 18 June 2020, 20:19

A man has reportedly opened fire at a McDonald's in the Wirral
A man has reportedly opened fire at a McDonald's in the Wirral. Picture: Google

By Kate Buck

Armed police have been called to a McDonald's in the Wirral following reports of a shooting in the drive-thru.

Merseyside Police rushed to the scene in Croft Retail Park, Bromborough, at around 6pm this evening.

Witnesses have claimed they saw a man open fire on someone sitting inside a black car as they queued for the fast food service.

The victim, said to be a 21-year-old man, is reported to have been shot in the leg.

The shooter is then said to have fled the scene on foot.

The Liverpool Echo reports a witness said someone shot "three or four times".

Pictures shared on social media show a heavy police presence in the area and a large cordon has been put around the scene.

Detective Inspector Paul Parry said: “We are in the very early stages of our investigation, so I would ask anyone who was in the area this afternoon and has information to please get in touch as soon as possible, so we can establish the exact circumstances.

"I understand the alarm this incident will cause, as it happened in broad daylight in a busy area with a number of people around, but rest assured we are doing all we can to locate the person responsible and patrols will remain in the area to provide reassurance and gather information.

"If you witnessed the incident, or have any CCTV, dashcam footage or information, please let us know, as it could prove vital to the investigation. Gun crime will not be tolerated on the streets of Merseyside and we will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of those involved in serious and organised crime.”

You can contact us directly via @MerPolCC, by calling 101 quoting ref. 20000355196 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with preparing terrorist acts

Boy, 14, charged with plotting terror attack

German police want to retest a saliva sample found in the holiday apartment

Madeleine McCann: German investigators want to retest mystery saliva sample
The number of people spotted trying to smuggle themselves into Britain has grew from 40,800 in 2018 to 46,900 last year

Home Office 'has no idea how many people are in the UK illegally'

Politics

A man has been arrested after a swastika was painted on a black family's home

Man, 35, arrested after black family wakes to find swastika painted on their home
A man has been shot by police in Swindon

Man shot by police during armed robbery in Swindon

Daniel John Allan

Father-of-two admits kicking police officer in back during violent protests
Bristol police are appealing for this man following an assault at a protest

Black Lives Matter protests: Police appeal for man following assault in Bristol

UK News

Dixon has been jailed after making hundreds of nuisance 999 calls

Nuisance 999 caller who cost emergency services half a million pounds, jailed
The German prosecutor handling the Madeleine McCann case has written to her parents to tell them she is dead

German prosecutors tell Madeleine McCann's parents she is dead by letter
Lillian Serunkuma, the boy's grandmother, has appealed for information

Grandmother appeals after toddler shot in head survives as bullet 'missed artery by 1mm'