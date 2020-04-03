Ex-army husband to go on trial accused of murdering NHS nurse

Claire Woodhall was a "much-loved" nurse at Rotherham General Hospital. Picture: Family Handout

By Nick Hardinges

An ex-army husband will go on trial later this year charged with murdering an NHS nurse who was on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis.

Craig Woodhall, 40, is accused of stabbing his wife to death in Windsor Crescent, Barnsley, just before 5pm on Sunday.

Mother-of-three Charlotte Woodhall, 31, was on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis, working as an operating department practitioner at Rotherham General Hospital.

The "much-loved" nurse died from multiple stab wounds after being attacked outside her home in Middlecliffe, South Yorkshire Police said.

Craig Woodhall, formerly of Windsor Crescent, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday for a 10-minute hearing on Skype.

He was remanded in custody and was given a provisional trial date of 28 September.

Recorder of Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, who appeared in court, said: "All being well, it will proceed on that date but we live in slightly uncertain times and I cannot make any guarantees at this time."

A further hearing has also been set for 4 May. There was no application for bail.

Though the judge sat in court, the defendant and all counsel appeared by video-link.

Tributes have been paid to the nurse by Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust.

Angela Wood, chief nurse at the trust, said: "She was a cherished and much-loved colleague working in our operating theatres."