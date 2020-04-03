Ex-army husband to go on trial accused of murdering NHS nurse

3 April 2020, 08:21

Claire Woodhall was a "much-loved" nurse at Rotherham General Hospital
Claire Woodhall was a "much-loved" nurse at Rotherham General Hospital. Picture: Family Handout
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

An ex-army husband will go on trial later this year charged with murdering an NHS nurse who was on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis.

Craig Woodhall, 40, is accused of stabbing his wife to death in Windsor Crescent, Barnsley, just before 5pm on Sunday.

Mother-of-three Charlotte Woodhall, 31, was on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis, working as an operating department practitioner at Rotherham General Hospital.

The "much-loved" nurse died from multiple stab wounds after being attacked outside her home in Middlecliffe, South Yorkshire Police said.

Craig Woodhall, formerly of Windsor Crescent, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday for a 10-minute hearing on Skype.

He was remanded in custody and was given a provisional trial date of 28 September.

Recorder of Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, who appeared in court, said: "All being well, it will proceed on that date but we live in slightly uncertain times and I cannot make any guarantees at this time."

A further hearing has also been set for 4 May. There was no application for bail.

Though the judge sat in court, the defendant and all counsel appeared by video-link.

Tributes have been paid to the nurse by Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust.

Angela Wood, chief nurse at the trust, said: "She was a cherished and much-loved colleague working in our operating theatres."

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

Paedophiles are looking to exploit the coronavirus pandemic, a police chief has warned

Anti-crime chief warns 'sickening' paedophiles are looking to exploit coronavirus crisis
Stapleton allegedly coughed at the security guard working at the B&M in the Dundas Arcade, Middlesbrough

Shoplifting grandmother denies ‘coronavirus cough assault’ on security guard
The 32-year-old was caught on CCTV at Stoke Mandeville Hospital on Monday

'Reckless' man jailed for wandering around hospital to 'have a look' at effect of coronavirus
Mark Manley, 35, has been jailed for stealing PPE from an Ambulance

Man jailed for stealing PPE masks, paper suits and hand gel from ambulance

UK News

Grandmother Ruth was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead

Man accused of killing his wife during coronavirus lockdown

UK News

The man claimed he had coronavirus before 'deliberately' coughing at police

Man tasered after 'coughing at police' while claiming to have coronavirus

UK News

Domestic abuse victims have not been forgotten amid the coronavirus pandemic

Domestic abuse victims 'have not been forgotten' during coronavirus pandemic

UK News

Paramedic's are on the frontline of the fight against the virus

Coronavirus: Man charged with GBH after 'deliberately coughing in paramedic's face'

UK News

Paul Leivers was jailed for a year on Saturday after spitting at officers

'Despicable' man who spat at police while claiming to have coronavirus jailed for a year
The man was detained using 'tactical contact'

Police stop dangerous driver by knocking him off moped with 'tactical contact'