Aya Hachem: Two men charged with law student's murder

Two men have been charged with the murder of Aya Hachem's murder. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Two men have been charged with the murder of 19-year-old student Aya Hachem.

Aya was gunned down outside a Lidl in Blackburn on Sunday, in what police believe was a case of mistaken identity.

Feroz Suleman, 39, and Abubakir Satia, 31, both from Blackburn, have now been charged with her murder and the attempted murder of who police believe was their intended target.

They will appear before magistrates tomorrow.

Detectives say there was two shots fired during the attack, one which hit a building and one which hit Aya in the chest.

Detective Supt Andy Cribbin, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “While we have now charged people in connection with Aya’s murder our enquiries are very much on-going.

“I would like to thank all those who have come forward to assist with our investigation so far and to continue to encourage people to come and speak to us if they have information.”

Detectives have now made 12 arrests in connection with Aya's murder, including a 22-year-old man earlier today.

Two men aged 33 and 36 from Blackburn arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The others remain in custody and are being questioned by police.

Police have asked anyone who has information in connection with the shooting to get in touch.

Anybody with any other information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log number 0412 of May 18th, or anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.