Aya Hachem: Two men charged with law student's murder

22 May 2020, 18:12 | Updated: 22 May 2020, 18:32

Two men have been charged with the murder of Aya Hachem's murder
Two men have been charged with the murder of Aya Hachem's murder. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Two men have been charged with the murder of 19-year-old student Aya Hachem.

Aya was gunned down outside a Lidl in Blackburn on Sunday, in what police believe was a case of mistaken identity.

Feroz Suleman, 39, and Abubakir Satia, 31, both from Blackburn, have now been charged with her murder and the attempted murder of who police believe was their intended target.

They will appear before magistrates tomorrow.

Detectives say there was two shots fired during the attack, one which hit a building and one which hit Aya in the chest.

Detective Supt Andy Cribbin, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “While we have now charged people in connection with Aya’s murder our enquiries are very much on-going.

“I would like to thank all those who have come forward to assist with our investigation so far and to continue to encourage people to come and speak to us if they have information.”

Detectives have now made 12 arrests in connection with Aya's murder, including a 22-year-old man earlier today.

Two men aged 33 and 36 from Blackburn arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The others remain in custody and are being questioned by police.

Police have asked anyone who has information in connection with the shooting to get in touch.

Anybody with any other information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log number 0412 of May 18th, or anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

The motorist appeared to hit speeds of almost 200mph

Police probe into driver filmed at nearly 200mph 'on A-road'

The man walked into the store in Upper Shoreham Road with a silver handgun

Terrifying CCTV footage of gunpoint robbery at Tesco released in hunt for suspect
The former Border Force chief was speaking to MPs

Illegal migrants present 'major threat' to UK border, ex-immigration chief says
Two men have been arrested following two stabbing attacks on Thursday evening

Two London stabbings being treated as 'linked' with victims in 'serious condition'
Peterborough City Hospital was placed under lockdown on Thursday morning

Peterborough City Hospital placed in lockdown after violence nearby injured two
Recorded crime has dropped by 25% in England and Wales

Recorded crime levels drop by 25% in England and Wales due to coronavirus
Aya Hachem died after being shot outside Lidl

Aya Hachem: 11 arrested in connection with law student's death
Chad Gordon

'Devastated' mother pays tribute to 'gentle giant' son shot dead on North London doorstep

UK News

File photo: A crime scene remains in place whilst investigation work is carried out

Woman killed and man who intervened injured in Wigan stabbing
Paul Golding, leader of Britain First, has been found guilty of a terrorism offence

Britain First leader Paul Golding found guilty of terror offence