Black Lives Matter: Man, 24, arrested over toppling of Edward Colston statue
1 July 2020, 20:25 | Updated: 1 July 2020, 20:39
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage by police investigating the pulling down of a statue of Edward Colston in Bristol in June.
The bronze memorial to the 17th Century slave trader, which has been in the city centre since 1895, was torn down during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 7 and was later dumped into Bristol harbour.
No arrests were made at the time but the force said it would be reviewing footage of a "small group of people" who were filmed pulling down the statue with ropes.
The statue was later removed from the harbour and placed in a "secure location" and will later be placed in a museum.
The investigation remains ongoing.
