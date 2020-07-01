Black Lives Matter: Man, 24, arrested over toppling of Edward Colston statue

1 July 2020, 20:25 | Updated: 1 July 2020, 20:39

The Edward Colston statue was toppled in Bristol
The Edward Colston statue was toppled in Bristol. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage by police investigating the pulling down of a statue of Edward Colston in Bristol in June.

The bronze memorial to the 17th Century slave trader, which has been in the city centre since 1895, was torn down during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 7 and was later dumped into Bristol harbour.

No arrests were made at the time but the force said it would be reviewing footage of a "small group of people" who were filmed pulling down the statue with ropes.

The statue was later removed from the harbour and placed in a "secure location" and will later be placed in a museum.

The investigation remains ongoing.

More to follow...

