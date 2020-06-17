Boy, 14, charged with plotting terror attack

17 June 2020, 20:20 | Updated: 17 June 2020, 20:30

By Kate Buck

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with plotting a terror attack, Counter Terrorism Policing South East said.

The boy, from Eastleigh, in Hampshire, and was arrested on Friday.

He cannot be named due to his age, and will appear at Hampshire Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The offence is connected to Islamist terrorism.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We know that the community of Eastleigh might be concerned about this news, however we have been working closely with colleagues in Counter Terrorism Policing South East on this investigation and we want to reassure you that we believe the investigation is isolated, and with no known wider risk to the community.

"If you think you have seen something suspicious that may be linked to terrorist activity have the confidence to share those concerns. It may be unusual behaviour in a particular place or at a particular time of day – don’t rely on others."

If you suspect it, report it by visiting www.gov.uk/ACT or by telephoning 0800 789 321.

More to follow...

