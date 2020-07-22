Boy, 14, glassed 'with whiskey bottle after throwing plastic cup into rock pool'

The incident took place on Perranporth beach. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

A 14-year-old boy has been left needing stitches after being attacked with a whiskey bottle on a beach in Cornwall.

Police say the boy was left with injuries that required 11 stitches following the attack.

He was targeted after a confrontation broke out between him and a group of at least five adults, three women and two men.

The group are described as having "London accents".

Devon and Cornwall police said the row broke out after the boy throw a plastic cup into a rock pool on Perranporth beach.

One of the women and two of the men assaulted him and left him with wounds to his head and ear, according to a statement.

The man who attacked the boy with the bottle is described as white, around 20 years old with blond hair, of stocky build and around 5ft, 9ins tall. He was wearing a black T-shirt and shorts.

The other man who struck the boy after he was hit with the bottle is described as slim, around 5ft 7ins tall and wearing a light blue top.

The incident is said to have taken place at around 6pm on Friday 17 July.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone who captured pictures or film of the attack on their mobile phone, dashboard camera or CCTV to get in touch.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or via email at 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/057915/20.