Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murder following Thame death

Police officers have arrested a teenager in connection with the death. Picture: Met Police

By EJ Ward

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in Oxfordshire.

The 20-year-old victim died in Chinnor Road, Thame, on Wednesday evening.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said detectives believe there were several witnesses to the incident, some of whom may have captured footage, which officers have urged them not to post on social media.

The dead man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by police, who have asked witnesses to come forward.

Police want to speak to a group of young men who were seen in the area at the time of this incident.

Local firefighters were also deployed to the incident.

We've just attended a serious Road Traffic Collision in Thame this evening. Please avoid the area and respect the cordons that have been put in place. @ThamesVP will be issuing statements for this incident — Thame Fire Station (@FireThame) July 22, 2020

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Mike Roddy appealed for witnesses to come forward who may have seen anything suspicious in Chinnor Road or Essex Road and the surrounding areas.



He said: "We know there were a number of people in the area who will have seen this unfold and may have even caught some of the incident on video.



"Please do not share this video on social media, but instead share it with police. A man has died in this incident and if you have footage or pictures this could be very traumatic for the family and friends of the man who has died.



"We know this will be concerning for the community but there will be an increased police presence in the area. Feel free to approach these officers if you have any concerns."



Those with information are asked to phone 101 and quote reference URN 1152 (22/7) or make a report online.