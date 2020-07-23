Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murder following Thame death

23 July 2020, 06:09

Police officers have arrested a teenager in connection with the death
Police officers have arrested a teenager in connection with the death. Picture: Met Police
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in Oxfordshire.

The 20-year-old victim died in Chinnor Road, Thame, on Wednesday evening.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said detectives believe there were several witnesses to the incident, some of whom may have captured footage, which officers have urged them not to post on social media.

The dead man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by police, who have asked witnesses to come forward.

Police want to speak to a group of young men who were seen in the area at the time of this incident.

Local firefighters were also deployed to the incident.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Mike Roddy appealed for witnesses to come forward who may have seen anything suspicious in Chinnor Road or Essex Road and the surrounding areas.

He said: "We know there were a number of people in the area who will have seen this unfold and may have even caught some of the incident on video.

"Please do not share this video on social media, but instead share it with police. A man has died in this incident and if you have footage or pictures this could be very traumatic for the family and friends of the man who has died.

"We know this will be concerning for the community but there will be an increased police presence in the area. Feel free to approach these officers if you have any concerns."

Those with information are asked to phone 101 and quote reference URN 1152 (22/7) or make a report online.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

Derek Chauvin has now also been charged with tax fraud

Ex-police officer charged with George Floyd murder also charged with tax fraud
A pair are being hunted after a police officer was dragged 40ft by a police car

Manhunt launched for pair after police officer is dragged 40ft by speeding car
Kevin Cole, aka Banana Man, has been charged with two counts of fraud

'Banana man' charity fundraiser found guilty of fraud

Paramedics were called to Preston Road, Wembley, on Wednesday morning

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after baby dies in Wembley
The incident took place on Perranporth beach

Boy, 14, glassed 'with whiskey bottle after throwing plastic cup into rock pool'
A man has been charged with a stabbing at Thorpe Park

Thorpe Park stabbing: Man charged after victim was knifed in stomach
The man burst into the shop waving the large knife

Watch the shocking moment robber armed with machete cleans out till
The attack is believed to have taken place at the Abbey Arms pub

Detectives hunt gang of 10 men after 3 hospitalised in 'shocking' pub knife attack
Police are hunting the man following a racially aggravated attack in Dagenham in 2019

Detectives hunt attacker who left victim with 'physical and emotional scars'
Mohammad Abdullah, 23, has been jailed for seven years for attempted rape

Man, 23, who punched teen in face as he tried to rape her is jailed