Brent shooting: Two men arrested after 27-year-old killed

By Megan White

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a shooting in north London.

Emergency services were called to Windrush Road in Harlesden after reports of gunshots around 3am on Thursday.

They found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot injury and despite their best efforts, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The two men, aged 19 and 24, were arrested today and are currently in police custody.

A metallic grey Land Rover Discovery was found burnt out on the St Raphael’s Estate which officers believe could be connected with the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Stancombe, who leads the investigation, said: “We know that a number of shots were fired and, despite it being in the early hours of the morning, several people were out in the street and would have seen what happened.

“A man has died and his loved ones will now face terrible grief. The person responsible for this killing does not deserve protection and anyone who has information should come forward and speak to us.

“I am appealing to anyone with phone footage of the incident, or in the moments before and after, to come forward. You could be holding vital clues and, by sending it to us, you can help keep our communities safer.

“I have got a dedicated team who will be trawling through CCTV for evidence and making sure no stone is left unturned as we try and track whoever took this young man’s life.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0208 358 0200 quoting reference Cad 895/16Jul.