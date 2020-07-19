Brent shooting: Victim named as Billy McCullagh as police continue appeal

19 July 2020, 14:01

Billy McCullagh, 27, was shot in Brent on Thursday
Billy McCullagh, 27, was shot in Brent on Thursday. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Megan White

Police have named the victim of a fatal shooting in Brent as Billy McCullagh, 27, as they continue their appeal for information.

Mr McCullagh was found with a gunshot injury to his chest in Harlesden, north west London, around 3am on Thursday.

Two men, aged 19 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of murder on July 16 and have been bailed to return to a date in August.

A metallic grey Land Rover Discovery was found burnt out in the area of the St Raphael’s Estate, Brent, shortly after the shooting.

Officers have reason to believe it may be connected with the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Stancombe, who leads the investigation, said: “We know that a number of shots were fired and, despite it being in the early hours of the morning, several people were out in the street and would have seen what happened.

“A man has died and his loved ones will now face terrible grief. The person responsible for this killing does not deserve protection and anyone who has information should come forward and speak to us.

“I am appealing to anyone with phone footage of the incident, or in the moments before and after, to come forward. You could be holding vital clues and, by sending it to us, you can help keep our communities safer.

“I have got a dedicated team who will be trawling through CCTV for evidence and making sure no stone is left unturned as we try and track whoever took this young man’s life.”

Police have now opened a portal for members of the public to submit footage relating to the incident here.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0208 358 0200 quoting reference Cad 895/16Jul.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

