Bury shooting: Murder probe launched after 18-year-old shot dead

Police at the scene of the shooting in Bury. Picture: LBC News

By Thomas Dunn

Greater Manchester Police have launched a murder investigation after an 18-year-old was shot in Bury on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to reports of shots being fired on Chesham Road at around 21:35.

A spokesperson for GMP said the victim was found shortly after and rushed to hospital but died a short time later.

No arrests have been made.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Ellison said: “This incident has resulted in a young man very sadly losing his life. I would like to start by saying that our thoughts are with his loved ones at this heart-breaking time and specially trained officers are doing everything they can to support them through this.

Tributes left to the victim at the scene in Bury, Greater Manchester. Picture: LBC News

“Although we are in the early stages of our investigation, officers are carrying out extensive enquiries and following a number of lines of enquiry. We are committed to identifying the person responsible for this murder and ensuring that they face justice.

“So far, we have established that a number of people were in the area at the time. We believe these people have vital information which will assist us and I urge them to pass that on to Greater Manchester Police or Crimestoppers, anonymously, immediately.

“Finally, I would like to offer some reassurance by saying that we do not currently believe that this was a random attack. However, extra officers will be patrolling the surrounding area in the days to come so anyone with concerns can speak to them directly.”