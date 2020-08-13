Bury shooting: Murder probe launched after 18-year-old shot dead
13 August 2020, 12:32 | Updated: 13 August 2020, 12:34
Greater Manchester Police have launched a murder investigation after an 18-year-old was shot in Bury on Wednesday night.
Officers were called to reports of shots being fired on Chesham Road at around 21:35.
A spokesperson for GMP said the victim was found shortly after and rushed to hospital but died a short time later.
No arrests have been made.
Chief Superintendent Stuart Ellison said: “This incident has resulted in a young man very sadly losing his life. I would like to start by saying that our thoughts are with his loved ones at this heart-breaking time and specially trained officers are doing everything they can to support them through this.
“Although we are in the early stages of our investigation, officers are carrying out extensive enquiries and following a number of lines of enquiry. We are committed to identifying the person responsible for this murder and ensuring that they face justice.
“So far, we have established that a number of people were in the area at the time. We believe these people have vital information which will assist us and I urge them to pass that on to Greater Manchester Police or Crimestoppers, anonymously, immediately.
“Finally, I would like to offer some reassurance by saying that we do not currently believe that this was a random attack. However, extra officers will be patrolling the surrounding area in the days to come so anyone with concerns can speak to them directly.”