Baby girl, one, and boy, three, die after stabbing at home in east London

Two young children were stabbed to death. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A murder investigation is under way after two young children, aged one and three, were stabbed to death at a property in east London.

A baby girl was pronounced dead at the scene in Ilford and a boy aged three lost his fight for life in hospital.

Police said they were called at about 5.30pm today to reports of a man and two children injured at a home in Aldborough Road North, Ilford.

Officers found the victims with knife injuries. A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said all three suffered knife injuries and that they are all known to each other.

Police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance also attended.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating.

Jas Athwal, the leader of Redbridge Council, tweeted: "Earlier today there was an incident in Ilford.

"Two young children have passed away & an investigation is ongoing. My thoughts are with the family and wider community who are grieving this unspeakable tragedy.

"I am in contact with the police who are doing all they can to bring the investigation to a resolution. We ask that everyone please respects the family's privacy at this difficult time.