Conservative MP arrested on suspicion of rape

A Conservative MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape, it is understood. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A Conservative MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape and is being held in an east London police station, it is understood.

The former government minister - who has not been named - was taken into custody this morning.

According to The Sunday Times, the MP has been accused by a woman in her twenties who used to work in Parliament.

A statement from the police said: "On Friday 31 July, the Metropolitan Police Service received allegations relating to four separate incidents involving allegations of sexual offences and assault.

"These offences are alleged to have occurred at addresses in Westminster, Lambeth and Hackney between July 2019 and January 2020.

"The Met has launched an investigation into the allegations.

"A man in his 50s was arrested on Saturday 1 August on suspicion of rape and is currently in custody in an east London police station."

It is understood the woman raised her allegations with another MP, who took it to Chief Whip Mark Spencer and Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg.

A Conservative Party statement said: "We take all allegations of this nature extremely seriously. As this matter is now in the hands of the police it would be inappropriate to comment further."