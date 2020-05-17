Coronavirus: Man interviewed by police over death of railway worker Belly Mujinga

Belly Mujinga, 47 (right), who died of coronavirus after being spat at while on duty. Picture: PA

By Megan White

A man has been interviewed in connection with an incident involving a railway worker who died with coronavirus.

Belly Mujinga died after being spat at on the concourse of Victoria Station in London.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Following a number of inquiries into an incident at London Victoria station on March 21, officers identified a 57-year-old man from London in connection.

"He was interviewed under caution today at a London police station.

"Detectives will continue to collate evidence and investigate the circumstances behind the incident.

"They are not looking to identify anyone further in relation to the incident."

Her devastated widower has said she was "a good person, a good mother, and a good wife" who cared for everybody.