Dele Alli tells of 'horrible experience' of being injured in raid on north London home

14 May 2020, 14:44

The Tottenham midfielder was punched by armed raiders
The Tottenham midfielder was punched by armed raiders. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

Footballer Dele Alli has spoken of his "horrible experience" after being punched by armed raiders who stole watches and jewellery from his London home.

The Tottenham midfielder was ordered to hand over valuables after the attack in the early hours of Wednesday morning as he played pool with his brother and his model girlfriend Ruby Mae, the Sun newspaper reported.

The two knife-wielding masked intruders then fled from his home in leafy Hadley Wood, in north-east London, close to the border with Hertfordshire.

It comes two months after fellow Tottenham player Jan Vertonghen's family was robbed at knifepoint while he was away on Champions League duty and warnings over Premier League footballers becoming the "easiest of pickings".

Alli tweeted: "Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we're all okay now. Appreciate the support."

Tottenham said it was "offering support" to the footballer and those isolating with him.

Scotland Yard said no arrests had been made.

Hadley Wood is an affluent suburb with average house prices of around £1.4 million.

Former soldier Alex Bomberg, who runs security service Intelligent Protection International, said previously said footballers had become the "easiest of pickings" for criminal gangs. He told the Telegraph that robbers were increasingly scouring players' social media accounts as well as the fixture lists for prime times to carry out their raids.

In March, Vertonghen was part of the squad that travelled to Germany for the last-16 second leg with RB Leipzig when four thieves wearing balaclavas raided his home.

They were armed with knives, but Vertonghen's wife and two children were unharmed.

In November, Ashley Smith was jailed for 10 years after attempting to rob Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac of luxury watches worth £200,000.

Smith and an accomplice tried to ambush the pair on a stolen moped but were fought off by Bosnian defender Kolasinac.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest Crime News

See more Latest Crime News

Police were called to Ashridge Court in Newbury

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after death of baby in Berkshire town
The A4136 between Coleford and Monmouth has been closed while police investigate

Man and woman arrested 'after being found carrying human torso in suitcase'
A number of arrests have been made following a stabbing in Southwark

Woman and three men arrested after teen stabbed to death in broad daylight
Dele Alli was reportedly held at knifepoint in his home by two masked robbers

Dele Alli robbed at knifepoint and 'punched in mouth' by masked burglars

UK News

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Southwark

Southwark stabbing: Man dies following fight involving 'multiple men'

UK News

The cost of fines will increase from Thursday

Coronavirus fines in England increase to £100 under new rules
Harry Dunn died after being hit by a car while he was on his motorcycle

Harry Dunn suspect 'wanted internationally' after Interpol issues Red Notice
Police made seven arrests at the party, where children were present

Seven arrests at birthday party in Bolton where guests 'coughed and spat' at police
A vigil outside the supermarket fore Calvin Munerlyn, the security guard who was shot dead

Two arrested over fatal shooting of US security guard who told woman to wear mask

World News

Police want to trace this man after a homeless man was left fighting for life

Police hunt thug who left homeless man fighting for life in hospital