Detectives hunt gang of 10 men after 3 hospitalised in 'shocking' pub knife attack

The attack is believed to have taken place at the Abbey Arms pub. Picture: Google Maps

By EJ Ward

Police are appealing for help after ten masked men burst into a pub and attacked three victims in Abbey Wood on Monday evening.

Scotland Yard has appealed for information after the incident on Wilton Road, Abbey Wood at around 10pm on Monday.

Officers rushed to a pub after reports that three men had been stabbed in a "shocking" attack which left the pub floor covered in blood.

One witness claimed a gang of men with machetes attacked a smaller group, reported the Mirror Online.

Detectives said a gang of around ten men wearing masks and gloves burst into the pub and attacked the three victims.

The attackers are then believed to have left the scene splitting up into three vehicles, one of which is thought to have been a silver Mitsubishi Shogun.

The injured men are all currently in hospital, however, none are believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

Images posted on social media appeared to show a pub floor, with social distancing markings, covered in blood.

Detective Sergeant Robert Harris, leading the investigation said: “This is a shocking incident that has understandably caused concern for local residents. I want to reassure the community that while we are still in the early stages of this investigation, I am confident that this is an isolated incident.

“A thorough investigation is well underway and I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or captured anything on a mobile phone or a dash-cam to please get in touch. I am really keen to hear from anyone who was in the pub at the time of this attack or may have witnessed the events that followed. You can also speak to Crimestoppers if you want to remain anonymous- the most important thing is that we get your information.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 8556/20JUL2020.