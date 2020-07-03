Lawyer for Epstein victims claims Prince Andrew is 'deliberately evading authorities'

Prince Andrew has been accused of 'deliberately evading authorities'. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A lawyer for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein has claimed The Duke of York is "deliberately evading authorities" in the US.

Prince Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing, and says he as contacted US Justice officials "on a number of occasions this year" but had no response.

Brad Edwards, who represents 55 women who allege crimes against Epstein, told Sky News he had personally invited Prince Andrew to share information on at least three occasions.

But he claims the Royal "flat out refuses".

The interview comes the day after Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of Epstein and friend of Prince Andrew, was arrested and and charged with a number of crimes relating to the case against Epstein.

The disgraced child sex offender killed himself in prison last summer.

US lawyer Gloria Allred earlier said Andrew is subjecting victims of Jeffrey Epstein to a "torture test" by not speaking out about "what he knows".

Ms Allred, who represents some of the victims, said Andrew is "avoiding and evading" US law authorities by not providing a statement.

She told ITV1's Good Morning Britain: "The question is, Prince Andrew when is he going to tell what he knows?

"He needs to do that. He needs to do it without delay. It is so traumatising and difficult for the victims not to know the truth.

"And this kind of torture test that Prince Andrew is subjecting the victims to, like will he or won't he give a statement, if he will, when?

"More excuses, more delays, it really is painful for many of the victims. It's just not fair."

More to follow...